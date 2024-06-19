Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Signs School Choice Bill Several Months After State Gets GOP Trifecta

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed school choice legislation Wednesday, becoming the 12th state to enact universal school choice.

Senate Bill 313 Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise, also known as the LA GATOR program, allows families to use funds from education savings accounts (ESA), letting them choose an education that works for them. (RELATED: Alabama Is The First State In 2024 To Pass School Choice, Governor Signs Bill)

Today, we fulfilled our promise to bring drastic reform to our education system and bring common sense back to our classrooms. A strong education system leads to a strong economy and a strong state. Our historic Dream Big Package puts the focus back on our kids, and allows… pic.twitter.com/jrGt2u1UDT — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) June 19, 2024

The bill was passed under a Republican trifecta, as the governor and both legislative chambers are Republican. This marked a change from the previous two terms, as former Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards opposed school choice programs, as he has vetoed similar legislation in the past, according to the state legislature’s website.

In addition to the SB 313 being signed, six Democrats voted for its House companion bill, HB 745, the legislature’s website shared.

The ESAs will initially be limited to students whose families earn no more than 250% of the federal poverty level, are switching from either a traditional public or charter school, or are starting kindergarten, according to the bill.

Louisiana students will be eligible for the program, which is around $5,200 annually. However, special needs needs and children from low-income families can receive higher amounts from the program, the bill shared.

“Governor Jeff Landry is an education freedom fighter,” Corey DeAngelis told The Daily Caller. “His unwavering leadership makes Louisiana the 12th state to go all-in on school choice. Republicans like Mr. Landry are helping the GOP cement itself as the Parents Party. Red states are engaging in friendly competition to empower all families with education freedom.”

DeAngelis said that school choice is “winning so much” that he is “almost getting tired of winning.”

He also said that the country has “racked up more school choice wins in the past three years than in the preceding three decades.”

“But we won’t ever let our feet off the gas,” he continued. “All American families in all 50 states need the power to take their children’s education dollars to the education provider that best meets their needs.”