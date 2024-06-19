Masked Suspects Assaulted Attendees At Hofstra University Graduation

Masked suspects assaulted a father and a graduate Wednesday outside Hofstra University, New York Post reported.

Masked attackers slashed a high school graduate and a student’s father outside Hofstra University during a graduation, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred shortly after Academy Charter High School’s commencement at Hofstra’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead. Police and school officials report that the attack happened around 4:20 p.m. as families left the ceremony.

The assailants first targeted the father, slashing his leg. A graduating senior student who tried to intervene received a slash wound on the left ear. Both victims received immediate hospitalization. Their relationship remains uncertain, the outlet reported. Authorities have arrested five people in connection with the attack. The suspects, who were wearing masks during the incident, are believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute which escalated outside the university campus, as informed by police to school officials.

Academy Charter High School emphasized the security measures in place during the graduation. (RELATED: Man Urinating In Public Allegedly Slashes Throat Of Witness Who Told Him To Stop)

“All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers. We underscore that this incident took place outside of the graduation venue,” Academy Charter High School said in a statement, New York Post reported.

The school has been actively cooperating with the Nassau County police and Hofstra University’s public safety officers to respond to the incident and ensure the safety of all attendees, according to The New York Post.