Police Charge Rapper Remy Ma’s Son With Murder

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested JaySon Scott, the son of rapper Remy Ma, Wednesday, on first-degree murder charges in relation to a 2021 killing.

Remy Ma is standing by her son, and has hired attorney Dawn Florio to handle the case, TMZ exclusively reported. Scott is accused of the murder of a man named Darius Guillebeaux, who was found shot dead at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, New York, June 7, 2021, police sources told the outlet.

“We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Remy Ma told TMZ.

Guillebeaux suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, law enforcement told TMZ. He was reportedly referred to as an “alleged drug kingpin” at the time of his death.

“This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence,” the famous rapper went on to tell the outlet.

Scott and another adult male were both accused of the murder and remain in police custody at this time, according to TMZ.

Remy Ma’s son faces two counts of reckless endangerment and weapons possession, in addition to his first-degree murder charge, police told TMZ. (RELATED: Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges Against Rapper YFN Lucci In Stunning About-Face: REPORT)

Investigators have alleged that JaySon and the other male that was arrested are responsible for this crime, but the investigation remains ongoing. They reportedly noted that they are also probing the prospect that Guillebeaux’s death was the result of a hired hit.

This story continues to unfold.