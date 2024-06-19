Police Warn Neighboring States Over Triple Murder Suspect On The Loose

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office has called on the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to assist with a double homicide in Gans that occurred on June 18, according to a press release.

Fifty-year-old Stacy Lee Drake is the main suspect tied to two homicides, the OSBI writes in the press release. He “was last seen on foot outside a motel in Morrilton,” Arkansas, Arkansas State Police (ASP) have announced in a separate press release.

“Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings. Drake is separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder,” the ASP continues.

The OSBI writes that at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sequoyah County law enforcement responded to a report of two people dead at a business in the vicinity of Gans. (RELATED: Multiple Bodies Found In Chicago Have People Scared Of A Serial Killer)

When deputies made entered the establishment, they found the victims to be a male and a female, both adults, according to the OSBI.

The injuries are “consistent with homicide,” the OSBI adds.

A vehicle allegedly stolen by Drake was found Tuesday in Morrilton, Arkansas, according to the press release. He remains at large, according to investigators.

Both victims “were transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death,” the OSBI reads. The investigation is ongoing.

Any individual who “knows of Drake’s whereabouts” or possesses “additional information on this case” may “contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.”