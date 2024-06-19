‘Don’t Think I Can Say That On-Air’: Brother Of Mother Allegedly Killed By Illegal Immigrant Holds Back Biden Critique

The brother of Rachel Morin, a mother of five allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, Michael Morin, held back his “on-air” critique of President Joe Biden on Tuesday after being asked what he would say to the president if presented with an opportunity.

Michael Morin appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the recent arrest of his sister’s alleged killer who authorities identified as 23-year-old illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez. Fox host Jesse Watters began by asking Michael to describe a little bit about his sister, questioning what she was like.

“I mean Rachel was just full of life. Hilarious. Always the life of the party and just a joy to be around. Incredibly hard-working and really loved her 5 children so much,” Michael Morin stated.

Michael Morin continued to describe the moment he found out about his sister’s alleged killer, stating that he knew it would be a “possibility” that the suspect could be an illegal immigrant. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Arrested For Rape And Murder Of Mother Of Five)

“From a detective, I was actually on the trail. And an investigator came and let us know, let the family know,” Michael Morin continued. “I mean it definitely was something. I thought was a possibility. And then when I heard about it, yeah, definitely frustrating.”

“I know you’re not a political guy but the president has a policy on the border. That policy is responsible for letting this monster into the country to murder your sister. What would you say to him if he saw him?” Watters asked.

“You know, I don’t think I can say that on-air,” Michael Morin responded.

“Do you have a message for the country [as] this keeps happening over and over and over again?” Watters asked.

“I mean, I know I don’t want to talk politics but I know how I’m voting this year,” Michael Morin said.

The 37-year-old mother was brutally raped and murdered in August 2023, as her body was found on a popular Maryland hiking trail by authorities. This past weekend officials from the Harford County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Martinez-Hernandez, charging him with first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

During their press conference, officials said they believed Martinez-Hernandez hid within a drainage culvert before attacking Mornin, additionally noting the suspect’s criminal history as an illegal immigrant. Martinez-Hernandez illegally crossed into the U.S. in February 2023 just a month after murdering another woman in El Salvador. As officials had placed an arrest warrant for the 23-year-old, it was discovered that he later went on to allegedly assault a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles in March 2023, according to CBS News.