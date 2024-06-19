Bank Robber Allegedly Brings Young Child Along During Heist

Authorities arrested a Texas man for his alleged role in a bank robbery while carrying a young child last June 6, New York Post reported.

Ronnie Newman, 44, was arrested in Texas, by the combined efforts of the Fort Worth Police Department and the FBI’s Dallas Division, according to the New York Post. The incident took place when Newman entered the First Convenience Bank located inside a Walmart store in Fort Worth. Newman reportedly had a young child with him as he robbed the bank. The child was seated in a shopping cart, according to the FBI, New York Post stated.

Alleged bank robber had young child with during crime: FBI https://t.co/jt948c5k1j pic.twitter.com/MJmM5YLCdF — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2024

During the robbery, Newman allegedly handed a note to the bank tellers demanding cash, the outlet reported. Once the tellers complied, Newman was seen pushing the shopping cart with the child towards the exit, then reportedly carrying the child as he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The Fort Worth Police Department released a photo following the robbery, which depicted Newman carrying the child out of the bank. (RELATED: Security Cam Footage Shows Armed Robbers Pistol Whip Worker During Alleged Supermarket Robbery)

The image, along with several tips from the public, led to Newman’s arrest, according to the New York Post. This case raises concerns about the child’s welfare and the circumstances leading up to the event. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.