US Military Airstrike Kills Senior ISIS Official

The U.S. military killed a senior ISIS official via airstrike June 16 in Syria, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Twitter.

“On June 16, U.S. Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator,” the statement reveals.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks.”

“CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat,” the statement reads. (RELATED: Biden Admin ‘At Risk’ Of Letting Suspected Terrorists Into The Country, Watchdog Finds)

CENTCOM further stated there was “no indication any civilians were harmed in this strike.”

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) killed three ISIS militants in an airstrike in late May, according to an AFRICOM statement. U.S. military officials revealed Somalian ISIS leader Abdulqadir Mumin as the target of the attack but could not say for certain whether he had been killed, according to NBC News.

The presence of ISIS militants across Somalia is estimated to be between 100 and 200 fighters, a senior defense official told the outlet. Defense experts, however, are concerned about the potential threat of ISIS’ growth across the region, according to Voice of America.