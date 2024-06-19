Shannen Doherty Seeks $15K Spousal Support, Cites Decreasing Residuals And Rising Health Costs

Shannen Doherty has filed for spousal support June 14 in Los Angeles, Fox News reported.

Doherty is currently embroiled in a tumultuous divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, her husband of over a decade. Doherty has filed for spousal support, citing significant financial and health battle, according to the document obtained by Fox News. Doherty is requesting a monthly spousal support payment of $15,343, retroactive to June 1, 2024.

This plea comes at a time when Doherty is battling stage 4 breast cancer, which rendered her unable to continue working, the outlet stated. The actress disclosed that her annual earnings over the last three years averaged $259,708, primarily from residuals of her television show “Charmed.” However, she anticipates a sharp decline in these earnings as “Charmed” is set to stop streaming on major platforms by the end of June 2024.

“I recently learned that ‘Charmed’ will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024,” the actress said, Fox News reported. “As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease.”

Doherty’s legal filings also highlight a disparity in lifestyle and financial management between her and Iswarienko. While Doherty faces overwhelming medical expenses and the loss of her SAG Health Insurance, she accuses Iswarienko of lavish spending on luxury items and travel, despite claiming financial inadequacy to provide support. (RELATED: Famous Actress Shannen Doherty Shares Powerful Video Of Her Brain Radiation Procedure)

“Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent,’ while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me,” she added, Fox News reported.

The financial strain is evident as Doherty outlined her monthly expenses which exceed $54,600, a sum far beyond her current financial reach due to her inability to work and mounting health care costs. Moreover, she asked Iswarienko to cover $9,100 in attorney fees and other legal costs associated with the divorce proceedings, according to Fox News.