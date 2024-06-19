Tennessee To Compete For First College World Series National Championship In Modern Era

The Vols are just one step away from a national title!

In their prior two appearances in the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers failed their missions both times, and in the middle of that, you had them losing as the No. 1 national seed in an NCAA super regional.

But let’s use the old 50 Cent quote: “Joy wouldn’t feel so good if it wasn’t for pain.” (RELATED: Shaq Has Nothing On This: Florida Commit Olivier Rioux Sets New Record For The Tallest Teenager In The World)

That perfectly fits the current state of the Vols, as their journey has led them into the CWS final this year to compete for their very first national championship in program history. The series kicks off Saturday.

Tennessee punched their ticket to their first final in the modern era Wednesday after taking out Florida State, 7-2, to claim victory in their bracket.

Of course, Florida State loses … what is it about Seminoles baseball that always chokes in the postseason?

I don’t get it, but anyways, congratulations to Tennessee!

Maybe I can make some bread from you guys (and your CWS opposition) like I did in my last round of betting.

I knew this had to be a lock, and that it was. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/MloUsuZBqw — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 19, 2024

“How much money can this casino lend me?” (“Omertà” – Drake) … let’s find out.