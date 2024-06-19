Dramatic Video Shows Security Agent Delivering Strong Shoves While Assisting Sabrina Carpenter Through Crowd

Video footage showed Sabrina Carpenter’s security guard aggressively pushing people out of the way, nearly knocking down a photographer and some fans.

The entourage had just arrived in London at BBC Radio 1 Studios on Tuesday, and the aggressive barrage unfolded in front of the building, just as Carpenter was trying to make her way inside, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sex Tip For Fans Is Not Quite What We Expected)

The security team escorted Carpenter out of her vehicle and immediately brought the heat by apparently shoving people around and demonstrating to onlookers that they were not to be messed with. They made a path for the famous singer and former Disney star to walk to her desired destination as she huddled behind them.

The video showed the singer’s security guard getting handsy with a photographer and other people in the crowd as he delivered strong shoves in all directions, effectively pushing people right out of his path with force.

We’ve all seen this sort of interaction between celebrity bodyguards and fans, but this particular video seems to show more force than required, without any apparent concern for the safety of the public.

The photographer who the bodyguard shoved looked like he nearly had his equipment broken and he barely seemed to catch his footing, stopping just short of falling to the ground.

The guards were seemingly striking anyone in their path without hesitation.

The video clip showed one of the guards aggressively opening and closing an umbrella in an effort to keep people at bay. The umbrella was presumably there to shield the star, but instead, it popped in people’s faces and came pretty close to poking someone in the eye. The person could be heard voicing his concern in the clip.

The handsy agent didn’t seem concerned about his behavior, and Carpenter either did not to care about what was happening or was blissfully unaware.

The crowd seemed to be relatively tame, and it appeared to be the usual group of fans and paparazzi hoping to catch a glimpse of a star — nothing in the video clip suggested more use of force was required.

No injuries have been reported at this time.