Video Appears To Show SUV Take Out Cyclists, Run One Over In Texas

A video emerged Tuesday on social media appearing to show an SUV hitting two cyclists from behind and then running over one of them in Texas, according to multiple reports.

The video shows the two cyclists on one lane of a highway before a white SUV appears to ram them both. One of the cyclists landed near the verge while the other landed in the middle of the highway. The SUV then appears to drive over the cyclist and his bicycle in the middle of the highway.

“Driver took off and was chased down by others, and was arrested. Happened in [the Dallas, Fort Worth International] Airport area,” the incident’s purported witness, Twitter user @auroramyst, said in a now-deleted post.

The riders were “expected to be ok, thank God,” Aurora added in the now-deleted post.

A photograph showing police officers leading away a handcuffed man who appeared to be the driver also surfaced on Twitter. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Ex-Magazine Publisher For Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Two Young Brothers)

Aurora permitted media outlets to share the video “to promote awareness of bicyclists where possible” — before the post was deleted.

Similar crashes involving vehicles and cyclists or motorcyclists occurred April and May in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to local outlet WFAA News. Fatalities reportedly occurred.

The Dallas Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.