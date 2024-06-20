Editorial

We Reportedly Have Our First High-Profile Trade Of The NBA Offseason, And It’s An Outright Steal For The OKC Thunder

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during the Play-In Tournament at Kaseya Center on April 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
OKC with the straight-up thievery!

The Oklahoma City Thunder are shipping their guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for All-Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso, according to a report Thursday from ESPN. And if you’re asking, “wait … the Thunder pulled this off by just sending Giddey?”

Yep, they did. (RELATED: LeBron’s Agent Says That The Self-Proclaimed King Could Leave Lakers Even If They Take His Son Bronny In The Draft)

Oklahoma City lands one of the most pursued role players in the NBA, somebody that Thunder general manager Sam Presti had long coveted in his chase for the No. 1 seed of the Western Conference last season. The move is very similar to the one the Golden State Warriors made in 2013 when they acquired Andre Iguodala, with Iggy being 30 years old at the time of that trade.

On the flip side, the Bulls have been on a mission to find a replacement for Lonzo Ball in terms of his playmaking abilities. The 21-year-old Giddey fits that mold with his All-Star potential that will more likely be seen in Chicago rather than Oklahoma City because of the Thunder’s loaded roster.

And back to OKC, they’re also looking to get power forward Chet Holmgren more involved in their playmaking schemes with point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being listed as the runner-up for NBA MVP last season.

Aaaand we’re off! Let the NBA offseason commence!