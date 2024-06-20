We Reportedly Have Our First High-Profile Trade Of The NBA Offseason, And It’s An Outright Steal For The OKC Thunder

OKC with the straight-up thievery!

The Oklahoma City Thunder are shipping their guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for All-Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso, according to a report Thursday from ESPN. And if you’re asking, “wait … the Thunder pulled this off by just sending Giddey?”

Yep, they did. (RELATED: LeBron’s Agent Says That The Self-Proclaimed King Could Leave Lakers Even If They Take His Son Bronny In The Draft)

Oklahoma City lands one of the most pursued role players in the NBA, somebody that Thunder general manager Sam Presti had long coveted in his chase for the No. 1 seed of the Western Conference last season. The move is very similar to the one the Golden State Warriors made in 2013 when they acquired Andre Iguodala, with Iggy being 30 years old at the time of that trade.

On the flip side, the Bulls have been on a mission to find a replacement for Lonzo Ball in terms of his playmaking abilities. The 21-year-old Giddey fits that mold with his All-Star potential that will more likely be seen in Chicago rather than Oklahoma City because of the Thunder’s loaded roster.

And back to OKC, they’re also looking to get power forward Chet Holmgren more involved in their playmaking schemes with point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being listed as the runner-up for NBA MVP last season.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V3t12MA3Uo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

The trade delivers the Thunder one of the league’s most coveted role players, a 30-year old guard who GM Sam Presti has long pursued for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. Caruso’s arrival could be seen as an addition comparable to the Golden State Warriors acquisition of Andre… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

The Bulls have been determined to find a playmaker to replace Lonzo Ball, and Giddey , 21, comes with an All-Star potential that would unlikely be realized with the Thunder because of the playmaking starpower who surrounded him. The Bulls will offer him an opportunity to have the… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Caruso is entering the final year of his deal and becomes eligible for a four-year, approximately $80M extension exactly six months from the date of this trade. The Thunder made the trade with the hope to have Caruso as an integral player for the long-term. https://t.co/ZDO8fL4Js7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

And officially no picks involved. Credit to Presti and OKC, but I’m reallyyyyy questioning the Chicago front office even more than I usually do. https://t.co/bD7eyZ9NLQ — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) June 20, 2024

Mark Daigneault was Alex Caruso’s head coach for the Oklahoma City Blue way back in the 2016-17 season. The Thunder were the first team to sign Caruso as an undrafted free agent. Reunited again in OKC. pic.twitter.com/uhWhdi6RWn — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 20, 2024

Aaaand we’re off! Let the NBA offseason commence!