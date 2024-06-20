Court Orders Hollywood Executive Alki David To Pay $900 Million In Sexual Assault Case

A Los Angeles jury awarded a woman $900 million in damages in her sexual assault case Monday against Alkiviades “Alki” David, a celebrity Hologram specialist and heir to a Coca-Cola bottling fortune.

The woman, who was identified only as Jane Doe, alleged David harassed and raped her over a three -year period from 2016-2019, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s so despicable, the facts of this case. He raped my client while on trial in another case,” said Jane Doe’s attorney, Gary Dordick.

His firm went on to state they believed this to be “one of the largest sexual assault verdicts in history,” and noted it is just the latest one against David, who has lost multiple other sexual misconduct cases brought against him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

David is best known for his ownership of Hologram USA, which creates 3D holograms of deceased celebrities like Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson.

Doe is reportedly a model in her 30s who knew David was a “media mogul and billionaire” when she accepted a position working for him at Hologram USA, according to the Los Angeles Times. In the court documents, Doe alleged David’s conduct toward her was concerning right from the beginning of her employment, and she noted that a female colleague told her that David had forcibly kissed her, the lawsuit says.

In 2016, Doe claimed David tried to kiss her during a work trip on his private island in Greece, but she turned away from him and she said he apologized at the time, according to the lawsuit. Doe said she was laid off later that year and didn’t speak with David for quite some time, until they resumed communication again in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Doe said David offered her a job as the brand ambassador of his cannabis manufacturing company, Swiss-X, and she proceeded to accept the job. Her lawsuit alleged that David invited her back to his hotel room to sample a CBD product, at which point she began to feel inebriated and disoriented. She alleged David masturbated and forced her to touch his penis, the lawsuit reads, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit claimed David raped her in a small room during a business meeting in 2019, in the presence of his Doberman pinscher, according to the outlet.

Monday’s unanimous verdict, in front of Judge Christopher L. Lui, awarded $100 million in compensatory damages as well as $800 million in punitive damages to Doe, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Woman Accuses The-Dream Of Rape, Sexual Battery And Sex Trafficking: REPORT)

“Prior to this case, juries had awarded over $80 million against David for similar allegations, highlighting a disturbing pattern of abuse and exploitation,” Dordick said, according to Daily Mail.