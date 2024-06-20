Police Arrest Angie Harmon’s Daughter For Bizarre Theft: REPORT

Angie Harmon’s daughter was arrested for allegedly breaking into nightclub and stealing several bottles of alcohol.

The arrest record said 18-year-old Avery Sehorn was handcuffed just before midnight, June 5, shortly after she broke into the World Nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with two teenage boys, according to Page Six. Sehorn and her friends fled the store with six bottles of liquor valued at $500, from the club that was closed at the time. Police arrested her on charges of breaking and entering and larceny, according to Page Six.

Harmon’s daughter spoke with police and confessed that she and her friends “had gone to the club, saw that it was closed and took the liquor,” according to Page Six.

Police obtained video footage from the night club that reportedly shows all three teenagers making their way into the bar and helping themselves to the bottles of booze, then promptly running away when one of the members of the cleaning crew confronted them.

The owner of the nightclub said the police caught up with them and were able to place Sehorn under arrest, according to WCCB Charlotte.

The surveillance video remains in the hands of the club’s owner, and remains part of the ongoing investigation. The owner stated he has no intentions of sharing the footage with the general public, according to WCCB Charlotte. (RELATED: Actress Angie Harmon Sues Delivery Man Who Allegedly Impersonated Another Person Then Shot, Killed Her Dog)

He went on to state that Sehorn and “two 17-year-old boys broke in through a back door, then hid behind his bar and drank his liquor.”

It was not immediately clear if Sehorn posted bond. This story continues to develop.