Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Reveals He Had Cancer Scare

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy casually revealed that he had skin cancer while chatting with his co-host in a Wednesday episode of their podcast “BFFs.”

“Do you have a scratch on your neck?” his co-host, Brianna “Chickenfry,” asked him.

“Yeah, cancer. I beat it, though,” he replied.

Portnoy revealed that he had skin cancer from sunbathing without sunscreen.

“It’s tough to complain because I lay in the sun. It was a mole … I’m starting to get on top of myself so I went to a doctor, did a skin thing and they scrape it and one of them came back as cancerous,” he explained.

Portnoy also revealed that the removal of the mole caused him to miss the final game in the NBA Championship between the Dallas Mavericks and his Boston Celtics.

While cancer is always scary, Portnoy was in good spirits and making jokes about it.

“There’s really, obviously, serious cancer. Mine wasn’t, but I have the right to say I’m a cancer survivor now,” Portnoy joked.

Once Portnoy broke the news, he continued to joke with his staff about his condition. (RELATED: Dave Portnoy Raises $1.5 Million For Fallen Hero Cop’s Family)

He specifically joked with one of his more animated employees, Rico Bosco, who was patched up in an arm sling, about how he wasn’t advertising his cancer.

“Cancer,” Portnoy said while pointing to himself.

“Really?” Bosco asked, surprised.

I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not. pic.twitter.com/PCW9ZXZfAT — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 20, 2024

“Yeah, really, but I’m not walking around in a sling,” Portnoy joked.