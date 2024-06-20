Biden Posts Worst Showing In 20 Years With Absolutely Crucial Voting Bloc, Analysis Finds

President Joe Biden’s lead with women voters is the lowest showing Democrats have seen in 20 years, according to a recent average of polls compiled by The New York Times.

Biden’s lead among women had dipped down to single digits, which is the weakest lead Democrats have had in two decades, according to polling averages compiled by the NYT. Former President Donald Trump is leading among men in the double digits, eclipsing Biden’s lead with women and potentially jeopardizing his reelection, according to the aggregate polls. (RELATED: Biden is Running Out Of Time To Boost Dismal Poll Numbers In Crucial Battleground States)

Biden had a 13 point lead among women in 2020, but the margin has since narrowed to eight points, according to the NYT. Biden’s decrease in support is especially noticeable among black and hispanic women, according to recent polls from KFF.

In 2020, Biden held an 86 point lead among black women, which has since shrunk down to 58 points, according to the NYT. Biden held a 40 point lead among hispanic women, but is now polling with just a 12 point margin. (RELATED: Majority Of Hispanics Favor Deporting ‘All’ Illegal Immigrants: POLL)

Trump is currently leading among men by 19 points, according to a May New York Times/Siena Poll. Previously, Trump won the male vote with an eight point lead in 2020 and an 11 point lead in 2016, according to the Roper Center.

Republicans have not won the women’s vote since former President George H. W. Bush, with a 1 point margin in 1988, according to the Roper Center. The last Democratic candidate to end a campaign with a single digit lead among women was John Kerry in 2004. (RELATED: Biden Won Big With Suburban Women. Now, They’re Abandoning Ship)

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the women’s vote by 13 points, according to the Roper Center. Former President Barack Obama won with similar margins, capturing the women’s vote by 11 points and 13 points in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

