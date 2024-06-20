Blue Cities Falling Apart As Americans Vote With Their Feet

We’ve been told the future of America is urban. No one wants to live in their hometown anymore. Your job opportunities in Nowheresville, USA are as slim as the dating scene — and even slimmer than your choice of ethnic fusion cuisine. Americans have been sold a narrative that the path to success lies in going to college, fleeing their roots, and chasing the good life in an urban paradise. But what if that’s all a lie? More importantly, what happens when Americans realize it?