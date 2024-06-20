Video Shows Boeing Plane’s Engine Emit Sparks Before Emergency Landing

A Boeing 738 aircraft flying from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing due to engine malfunction, Malay Mail reported.

The incident took place Thursday when the engine for Malaysian Airlines flight MH199 apparently emitted sparks, video footage shows. (RELATED: Another Boeing Whistleblower Speaks Out Ahead Of CEO’s Senate Testimony)

Flight tracking information shows the aircraft made its emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport only 20 minutes after take-off, according to Malay Mail.

A Malaysia Airlines’ spokesperson said, “Malaysia Airlines confirms that flight MH199 from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur on 20 June 2024 returned to Hyderabad due to an issue with one of the engines during climb after take-off,” according to the Times of India.

“The aircraft safely landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 03:21am local time; all passengers and crew disembarked safely. Affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights for their continued journey. The aircraft is currently on ground for further inspection. Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” the statement reads.

138 passengers were aboard the Malaysian Airlines flight, according to the Times of India.

Government officials reprimanded Boeing CEO David Calhoun about passenger safety on their aircraft at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Boeing has come under increased scrutiny regarding aircraft safety following an Alaska Airlines flight in January, where an aircraft door plug blew off, ABC News reported.