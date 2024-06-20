Editorial

What A Legend: Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Hanging Out In Nashville With His US Open Trophy

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 16: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with fans after winning the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Bryson DeChambeau has easily become one of my favorite golfers!

After he won his second U.S. Open championship Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau was spotted in Nashville hanging out prior to the LIV Golf event in the city.

Heading to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop bar Thursday afternoon, per a video posted on social media, the 30-year-old superstar was also spotted with a friend of his while walking up the street: His U.S. Open trophy! (RELATED: PGA Tour Launches Sponsor Exemption For Tiger Woods Due To ‘Exceptional Lifetime Achievement’)

Behind a red rope, DeChambeau was seen shaking hands and mingling with people, and all of this while carrying his award from Pinehurst No. 2 — it was truly an epic scene.

LIV Golf’s event in Nashville kicks off Friday at The Grove, and I for one will most certainly be tuned in.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open after shooting a 1-over 71 in the final round Sunday for a total of 6-under, holding off an aggressive comeback by Rory McIlroy and beating him by one stroke.

WATCH:

Damn, I love Bryson!

The dude is just straight-up cool as hell, he’s good friends with my favorite golfer Brooks Koepka (South Florida’s finest!), and let’s not forget this man cashed me out at the U.S. Open …

Now I need to get him to sport some Powell Golf attire …

Hey, a man can dream! Shoutout to Bryson DeChambeau!