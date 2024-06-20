Commuter Survives After Being Pushed Onto Tracks And Hit By Train, Suspect Charged

A man survived being hit by an R train after being accidentally pushed onto the tracks Thursday, New York Post reported.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and Emmanuel Paul, 20, is said to have unintentionally caused the accident, according to the New York Post. Paul reportedly jumped over a staircase railing, collided with a 34-year-old man, and inadvertently knocked him onto the track bed just as the train was approaching. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Paul tried to pull the victim back onto the platform of the subway but had to retreat as the train made its unavoidable entry.

NYC subway rider hit by train after frantic commuter bumps him onto tracks — but survives https://t.co/crlb0k2vxY pic.twitter.com/C5BobzIpge — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was dragged approximately 100 feet along the track before the train came to a stop. He managed to cling to the platform’s edge, narrowly avoiding a more tragic outcome, the outlet reported. He was transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, but is suffering from severe injuries presumed to include broken ribs and significant bruising.

Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of the chaos and compassion that followed the accident. Amber Hughes, a witness, described the immediate aftermath of the incident. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Gets Pushed Onto Subway Tracks, Dies)

“His chest was super red … it was internal. His ribs were definitely broken,” she said, New York Post reported. She then approached him and started praying. “I felt like I needed to go there. Everyone was standing back, I couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, Paul was reportedly distraught and remained with the victim, showing remorse for the accident until police arrived and arrested him. Authorities have since charged Paul with two counts of reckless endangerment, including one felony and one misdemeanor charge, according to the New York Post.