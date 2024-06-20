Country Music Star Mark Chesnutt Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

Country music star Mark Chesnutt is in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery on his heart.

The 60-year-old’s representatives announced his medical condition Wednesday on Instagram.

“Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16;” the post reads. “Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery.”

There was no information provided about his current condition or what his recovery and healing time might be.

Chesnutt’s representatives went on to describe the impact of this on his pre-scheduled shows.

“The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates.”

The team made it clear to Chesnutt’s 70,300 Instagram fans that they needed time to process this serious medical matter.

“Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery.”

The post concluded with a personal note from Chesnutt himself:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows.”

“I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you,” the star said.

There was no further information provided about what may have led to such a serious heart health issue, and there was no mention of whether or not Chesnutt had a pre-existing condition. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About Young Son’s 3rd Open Heart Surgery)

Some of Chesnutt’s biggest hits include, “Bubba Shot The Jukebox,” “Too Cold At Home” and “Blame it On Texas.”