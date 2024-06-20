‘This Could Get Messy’: Crowd Can’t Stop Laughing As Comedian Pokes Fun At Nathan Wade, Fani Willis ‘Positions’

A crowd could not stop laughing as comedian Marlon Wayans poked fun at former special prosecutor Nathan Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ “positions” Tuesday on “The Daily Show.”

Wade resigned from working on the Georgia election interference case against presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in March after Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either he or Willis and her entire office must step down from the prosecution. Wayan teased Wade about his love affair with Willis, amusing his audience as he probed the former special prosecutor about his “positions” with Willis.

“So let me ask you, when the old girl was like, ‘Hey, babe, you want to be in charge of the prosecution of the President of the United States, uh, who did the insurrection?’ Did you think, like, this could get messy. Or you was like, ‘Nah, I’ll be alright.’” Wayans asked. (RELATED: Nathan Wade’s Team Interrupts CNN Interview The Moment He’s Pressed On Fani Willis Affair)

“We did not have that type of relationship,” Wade responded.

“Right,” Wayans said.

“Um, at the, at the outset,” Wade continued. “And we were interviewing other people for the position.”

“What position was it?” Wayan questioned, prompting his audience to burst into laughter.

“It was only, it was the position of special prosecutor,” Wade said as he began to smirk.

“Did that position look like this?” Wayans asked as he demonstrated, sticking his rear end in the air.

“Or did that position look like this?” Wayans said as he changed positions on the couch, pulling both legs high to the sound of an amused crowd.

“So, no,” Wade replied.

.@MarlonWayans aka ‘Quon grills Nathan Wade on his relationship with Fani Willis and on how he’s booking all these cabins pic.twitter.com/PUZw3Tagt0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 19, 2024

Willis appointed Wade as special prosecutor in Nov. 2021. The Fulton County district attorney was accused of inappropriately benefitting from the lucrative contracts given to Wade by her office. She failed to disclose any gifts Wade gave her, such as vacations the two took together and paid for using the money obtained from Wade’s role.