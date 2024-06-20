‘Desperate Bid’: Trump’s Attorney Slams Fani Willis’ ‘Hail Mary’ Effort To Avoid Disqualification

Trump’s attorney called out Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a Thursday filing for launching a “desperate bid” to avoid disqualification.

Willis filed a motion June 12 to dismiss an appeal seeking to have her disqualified from the racketeering case against Trump and his co-defendants, arguing it should be rejected for “the lack of sufficient evidence,” Atlanta First News reported. Trump’s attorneys argued Thursday that her motion was nothing more than a “Hail Mary” effort with “no basis in law or fact.”

“Simply stated, the State’s motion is a calculated, disingenuous attempt to mislead this Court for the obvious purpose of preventing interlocutory appellate review of the District Attorney’s misconduct,” Trump’s motion states. “Both the trial court, in granting the certificate of immediate review, and this Court, in granting the interlocutory application, have already determined these issues are critical.”

The Georgia Court of Appeals put the case against Trump on hold in June pending its ruling on Willis’ disqualification. It is expected to consider the matter during oral arguments in October.

Nathan Wade, Fani Willis’ secret lover on MSNBC: “Workplace romances are as American as apple pie.” pic.twitter.com/BIJQLVl9Z0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2024

Judge Scott McAfee declined to remove Willis from the case in March, allowing her to remain as long as the special prosecutor she was romantically involved with, Nathan Wade, stepped down. Still, McAfee found the record highlighted “a significant appearance of impropriety” and said there were “reasonable questions” about whether the pair testified truthfully about the timing of their relationship.

In a recent CNN interview, Wade’s team interrupted him just as he was about to answer a question posed by host Kaitlan Collins on the beginning of his relationship with Willis. The interview was one of multiple media appearances Wade has recently made, including an interview Tuesday on the Daily Show with comedian Marlon Wayans. (RELATED: Nathan Wade’s Team Interrupts CNN Interview The Moment He’s Pressed On Fani Willis Affair)

Nathan Wade will regret this Comedy Central interview. How is it possible he agreed to do this. The joke about positions.pic.twitter.com/DnrF0nVzC6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 20, 2024



Trump co-defendant Michael Roman first alleged in January that Willis financially benefited from appointing Wade when he paid for expenses on multiple vacations they took together. Wade was awarded a higher paying contract than the state’s top racketeering expert, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

“The State’s ‘Hail Mary’ motion is an obvious attempt to stop appellate review of DA Willis’ misconduct,” Trump’s lead defense counsel Steve Sadow said in a statement. “We are optimistic that the Court will deny the motion and proceed to favorably decide the appeal on the merits.”

