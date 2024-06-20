Entertainment

Donald Sutherland Dead At 88

Opening Ceremony : 11th Film Festival Lumiere

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Legendary actor, Donald Sutherland, died at the age of 88.

His death was confirmed by his son, Kiefer Sutherland, in brief messages shared online, June 20.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer wrote. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that,” he said. Kiefer concluded his message by writing, “A life well lived.”

Donald’s career in Hollywood spans decades and includes his role as President Snow in the “Hunger Gams” film franchise, as well as “MASH” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: American actor Donald Sutherland attends during Donostia award red carpet on September 26, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Information about his cause of death, and the exact date that he passed have not yet been publicly shared. (RELATED: Authorities Reveal ‘9-1-1’ Crew Member Rico Priem’s Cause Of Death)

US actor Donald Sutherland poses as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, central eastern France, on October 12, 2019. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

This story will continue to be updated as new information is released.