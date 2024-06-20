Family Of Mother Allegedly Murdered By Illegal Migrant ‘Deeply Touched’ By Trump’s Outreach

The family of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was allegedly murdered by an illegal migrant, said Thursday they were “deeply touched” by presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s outreach.

Salvadorian migrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was arrested Saturday for the alleged rape and murder of Morin. The 37-year-old victim was found dead by authorities along a popular hiking trail in Hartford County, Maryland in Aug. 2023.

Trump called Patty Morin, the mother of the deceased victim, on the phone “in a heartfelt manner to offer his condolences,” according to a press release from the family’s attorney. Patty Morin was quoted saying Trump “showed honest compassion” to her regarding her daughter’s murder, stating that the former president’s words “brought comfort.”

“I am deeply touched by President Trump’s kindness and concern. He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping. He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time.” Patty Morin said, according to the press release.

Randolph Rice, the family’s attorney, also thanked Trump for calling the Morins. She said Trump’s outreach “meant a great deal to us all” before launching a broader attack toward the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. (RELATED: ‘That’s Remarkable’: CNN Panelists Stunned As Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy Enters ‘The Mainstream’)

“We are thankful for President Trump’s call. Acts like this show the depth of his care for Americans. His concern for Rachel’s family and his willingness to reach out personally was consoling to the family and means a great deal to us all,” Rice said.

“The need to take immediate action at the border and shutting down the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants is common sense policy because it protects Americans from future crimes,” the attorney added. “If we can prevent even one murder by an illegal immigrant, then it is well worth it. We must regroup and implement measures at the Southern border that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans, despite their political party affiliation.”

Martinez-Hernandez illegally crossed into the U.S. in Feb. 2023 — approximately one month after he murdered another woman in El Salvador. He also allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles in March 2023, just as officials placed an arrest warrant for him.

This is not the first time the Republican candidate personally reached out to the family of a victim of migrant crime. Trump took time out of his busy schedule to meet the family of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old woman murdered by an illegal migrant, during a Georgia rally in March.