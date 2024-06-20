REPORT: FBI Raids Democratic Oakland Mayor’s Home

FBI agents conducted a raid on the home of Oakland, California, Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday morning, multiple outlets reported.

Federal authorities executed warrants at the residence of the mayor in the city’s Lincoln Highlands area at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to CBS News Bay Area.

The FBI released a statement to CBS saying it was “unable to provide additional information at this time.”

The raid “also involves the IRS and U.S. Postal service,” a source told ABC News’ Dan Noyes. (RELATED: FBI Agents Raid Business Owned By Mississippi District Attorney)

BREAKING: Sources tell ABC News that the FBI raid at home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao also involves the IRS and U.S. Postal Service. I just arrived at the scene. Spotted FBI Agent briefly on balcony. pic.twitter.com/KrUb0yL6uk — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 20, 2024

Agents were still on the scene at about 9:45 a.m, CBS News Bay Area reported. A San Francisco FBI spokesperson indicated that the agency is carrying out “court authorized law enforcement” at Thao’s home, according to KRON4. Multiple FBI agents were reportedly seen departing the residence carrying boxes and bags around 10:07 a.m.

The mayor is currently the target of a recall effort led by residents who have been concerned about heightened crime rates in the city. The group leading the recall argues that crime has increased after Thao dismantled the city’s police department. “’Lives have been lost, property destroyed, businesses have shut down, and fear and collective trauma are daily occurrences for Oaklanders. We, the concerned citizens, therefore, demand your recall for the sake of our city’s future,’” the group said in a statement.

The FBI and Mayor’s office have not yet responded to requests for comment.