Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert Sued Over Alleged Violent Interaction With Civilian

A man named Abdullah Ali sued Floyd Mayweather and Lil Uzi Vert, alleging they beat him in the summer of 2023.

Several of Mayweather’s Money Team employees were also named in the suit that was filed Thursday in New York, according to TMZ. Ali alleged the famous men roughed him up June 27, 2023, after he observed what he thought to be Mayweather’s trailer, parked near a New York City hotel. His lawyers, Matthew Blit and Michael Rose, said Ali crossed the street for a better view, and began filming a Rolls Royce being rolled off the trailer. The lawyers allege the situation took a violent turn when Mayweather’s Team and Lil Uzi Vert noticed him, according to TMZ.

Blit and Rose alleged that when their client was noticed, Lil Uzi Vert and Mayweather’s team members aggressively told him to stop, and the situation quickly went from a verbal argument to a violent encounter, according to TMZ.

Ali’s legal team claimed he was punched and kicked a number of times and was eventually knocked onto the ground. They said at least 1o men all took turns pounding on him for more than one minute.

Uzi Vert’s camp said this is a case of mistaken identity, and said the rapper was not involved in the alleged altercation. “Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t know Floyd Mayweather or have any form of affiliation with Mayweather’s Money Team, and was not at the site of the alleged incident,” they said, according to TMZ.

Ali’s attorneys said it was not clear if Mayweather was present at the time.

Blit and Rose claim Ali suffered injuries in the altercation which included some teeth that were knocked out. They allege he needed medical attention at the hospital and required care to fix some of the injuries he sustained as a result of this encounter. (RELATED: Travis Scott And Tyga Allegedly Throw Punches In Wild Brawl)

Ali reported the incident to police, but no arrests were made. He is suing for unspecified damages. nocked-out teeth. They also stated he required a trip to the hospital to fix some of his ailments.