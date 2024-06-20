Good Samaritan Says He Caught Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A Good Samaritan who said he helped capture the illegal immigrant accused of raping a 13-year-old girl described the moment himself and others caught him in New York City.

Daniel Ramos, a resident of Queens, New York, said he recognized the suspect, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, as a regular customer at a store he also visited. Himself and a group of others identified Inga-Landi in a photograph as the suspect who allegedly tied up a 13-year-old boy and girl with a shoelace in the woods, where he then allegedly raped the young girl.

Ramos said he joined roughly ten of his friends in a deli located at 108th and Waldron Street, where the suspect was said to frequently be located. The suspect arrived at the deli around midnight where the group waited for hours.

“When he came to the store, my friend Jeffrey and Angelo — they both came in, they saw him when he went to the store, and they’re the ones who took him out of the store. They tried to apprehend him in the store, and then we just caught him outside,” Ramos told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith during a Thursday segment.

Good Samaritan describes moment he caught illegal migrant accused of raping 13-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/ad4dZ1fhkN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 20, 2024

Footage showed the group surrounding Inga-Landi after he had been forcibly dragged out of the deli, according to the New York Post. The suspect reportedly crawled under a parked car to hide from the group after he failed to fight back. Police arrived shortly after and escorted Inga-Landi in handcuffs, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘No One’s Been Worse Than Him’: Brian Kilmeade Pushes Wes Moore To Condemn Joe Biden’s Border Policy)

“He knew better not to put up a fight,” Ramos continued. “He couldn’t really put up a fight because he was outnumbered and it probably would’ve went worse if he did. It was better that he didn’t. And he was just trying to come up with a plea, like trying to say, you know, ‘let me explain.’ At first he said he didn’t care what he did, then he tried to say ‘let me explain,’ but we wasn’t trying to hear any of it and there was nothing really to explain. What he did was horrible and he did that to an innocent 13-year-old little girl. So we don’t condone that.”

Another Good Samaritan, Jeffrey Flores, told NBC News that he punched and kicked Inga-Landi before placed him in a headlock and used a belt to tie his legs down. The suspect reported yelled “help” repeatedly in Spanish, but did not deny the rape allegations, Flores added.

“Yeah he admitted to it. He said, ‘Alright, alright, fine, fine. Just leave me alone, don’t hit me, don’t hit me,’” Flores told NBC New York.

Inga-Landi is charged with several counts including rape, robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping and endangering child welfare, according to NBC News. The New York Police Department had reportedly offered a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest along with a photograph of the suspect.

“This is exactly what we mean when talk about public safety is a shared responsibility,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Cabán said regarding the arrest, NBC News reported. “The past few days proved to the world again that the people in this city can come together and get the job done like no one else.”

The two children were allegedly located on a field in Kissena Park around 3 p.m. after school when a curly-haired man with braces approached them and demanded they follow him into the wooded area, investigators said, according to the outlet. He allegedly pulled out a “large machete-style knife” in response to the kids’ refusal, forcibly led them into the woods, tied them up with a shoelace, and allegedly raped the girl, according to police, the outlet reported

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in a press conference that Indi-Landi illegally entered the U.S. through a border entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 25, 2021.

The kids told authorities he warned them to remain at the location for 20 minutes, and ran away with their phones, NBC News reported. They rushed to their school after that period of time and informed administrators what had happened, leading to an immediate 911 call.

Crimes committed by illegal immigrants have seemingly risen as border apprehensions have soared to record-highs throughout President Joe Biden’s administration. Authorities in Maryland arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, in connection to the rape and murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five.

Prosecutors charged Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, with the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. Ibarra allegedly seriously disfigured her skull with an inanimate object outside of the University of Georgia’s campus in February, documents obtained by WSB-TV say.

Border apprehensions have surged to record-highs since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Border authorities apprehended over 1.5 million migrants in the 2024 fiscal year thus far, with a record of over 300,000 crossing the border in December alone, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Apprehensions surged above 2 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The number of apprehensions totaled 400,651 in the 2020 fiscal year, the final year of former President Donald Trump’s term, according to CBP.