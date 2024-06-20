GOP Rep Neil Friske Arrested Following Gunshot Reports

Authorities arrested Republican Michigan Rep. Neil Friske early Thursday morning in response to reports of possible gunshots in the capital city, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Lansing Police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis confirmed the arrest and said Friske was taken into custody around 2:45 a.m. “for a felony-level offense.” Details of the incident remain sparse as authorities continue their investigation, according to AP.

A report is expected to be submitted to the Ingham County prosecutor by Friday, which will likely provide more clarity on the charges and circumstances leading to the arrest, AP stated. The lawmaker‘s office has yet to respond to requests for comments. However, a statement released on his campaign’s Facebook page shortly after the arrest suggests the incident may be related to firearm usage. (RELATED: Republican State Rep-Elect Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Medication From Nursing Home He Runs)

“Rep Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right,” the statement said. “We ask everyone for prayers and to stay tuned for updates directly from this campaign or Representative Friske himself.”

Friske, who is currently seeking reelection, serves Charlevoix and Emmet counties along with portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties. He has maintained a conservative voting record throughout his first term in the Michigan House. Outside of his legislative duties, Friske is known locally for his family’s popular fruit orchard in Charlevoix County, according to AP.