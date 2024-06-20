Fox News host Harris Faulkner appeared stunned after a former Democratic state lawmaker claimed Biden’s poor polling numbers on the economy were due to a failure to “boast” about his record.

Only 32% of voters in a Fox News poll released Wednesday considered the economy to be in “excellent” or “good” shape, and Biden had only a 41% approval rating for his handling of the economy. Former Democratic State Sen. David Carlucci of New York claimed that Biden was “focused on people’s pocketbooks” when Faulkner questioned him about the poll’s findings. (RELATED: ‘Look How Tight They Are’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Biden’s Best Path To Victory Comes Down To Three States)

WATCH:

Harris Faulkner Flabbergasted After Dem Claims Biden’s Failure To ‘Boast’ About Economy Is Cause Of Poor Polling pic.twitter.com/2FXFw6ieZP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 20, 2024

“I want to pull up some more of the new Fox polling on the current state of the country, we’ll take a look at that, 68% say the condition of the economy is only fair or poor,” Faulkner told Carlucci. “Two-thirds of voters say they are dissatisfied with the way things are going. That’s been around 70% for a while now. How do you change that?”

“This is one of the reasons why you don’t hear ‘Bidenomics’ anymore, because even though the president has a record, he’s focused on people’s pocketbooks, and I think he’s done a good job,” Carlucci responded. “It is impossible to boast. People don’t want to hear you boasting, they want to hear you sympathizing and understanding the challenges that they have. The divide between the rich and poor is something that’s on everyone’s mind and that’s where Biden has to go.”

Carlucci’s response appeared to leave the Fox News host stunned.

“So, I’m confused,” Faulkner responded. “He’s been president for more than three years now. He has to have met some Americans who are not in the upper echelons of this economy. I know he goes to expensive ice cream shops, but he does venture into other places, I would think. When he meets those Americans who are struggling, is he ignoring them or is he having a fantasy? What is going on?” (RELATED: ‘You Keep Talking About Donald Trump’: Harris Faulkner Shuts Down Dem Who Tries To Avoid Talking About Biden Criticism)

On the economy, Biden’s average approval rating is only 40.8% in the RealClearPolling average, while also only having 36.8% approval rate on inflation. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that prices have gone up 20.1% since Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden currently trails former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with Trump’s lead growing to 1.3% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.