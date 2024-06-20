How to prepare for the release of the Cataclysm update in WoW Classic

At the end of May, on the 21st, the long-awaited release of WoW Cataclysm by many players is expected – an update of the classic version, which will largely repeat all the events and ideas of its old patch notes of 2010, but with updated graphics and interfaces for comfortable play in the modern realities of the gaming industry.

Complete quests

Since World of Warcraft Classic will make the current Lich King update obsolete and the Cataclysm phase will begin, many secondary tasks will simply be removed from the game, and it will not be possible to receive rewards for them.

Therefore, you need to hurry and complete all the quests you need, up to level 60, and then your rewards and mounts will be in your inventory.

Quests remain the best way to level up, so you just need to hurry up and at the same time reach level 60 or 80 for the Lich King upgrade.

Complete Lich King raids

In the Cataclysm update, the main raid to complete will no longer be the Lich King, and the main boss will be Deathwing, so you need to stock up on equipment and weapons that will be relevant for pumping and boosting in WoW Cataclysm.

Currently, the main raids are prepared for groups of 5 and 10 players, but in the future expansion there will also be heroic raids, which will allow players to claim level 85 weapons and armor of Mythic and Legendary quality, but the assault will require 25 participants.

Get mounts

World of Warcraft has its own system of unique mounts that you can ride on and stand out from other players, but most of them were obtained from raids in WoW Classic Lich King and quests that are simply not available and if you want to stand out from other players, then you don’t have much time left, so hurry up.

Upgrade your professions

Each new update brings new territories and resources that can be collected for the profession system, and as the maximum character level increases, it will also require new equipment.

To continue studying professions that are primarily associated with collecting resources for crafting steel, leather and fabric.

Just upgrade them to Expert level to continue collecting materials after the Cataclysm update is released.

Crafting level 85 weapons and armor, even of rare quality, will be a good alternative to your old equipment in Lich King until you collect new equipment and weapons from the Cataclysm add-on.

Save yourself a supply of gold

At the time of the release of any update, a large mass of players rush to new locations to receive new items and some are more lucky, others less so, and this does not always depend on the general online presence.

To buy all upgrades and items instead of wasting time on hunting and raiding, you can simply redeem them with in-game gold.

At first, prices will be high, but they will fall fairly quickly as the game auction becomes saturated.

Gold can be accumulated through a system of professions and quests that have a fixed reward.

Buy special gold

In World of Warcraft, there are always players who like to farm gold a lot and those who are willing to spend money to buy it.

You can buy special coins that other players sell and use them to buy yourself a continuation of your World of Warcraft subscription without spending your own money. This is universal advice for all three versions of WoW.

Conclusions and tips for preparing for the new update in World of Warcraft Classic

Every few months, a major update is released in one version of World of Warcraft, which adds new lands and territories, raids and events, and opportunities in terms of equipment and weapons – the developers from Blizzard usually write about all important changes in advance in the main patch notes.

In order to be as ready as possible for the update, you need to reduce the distance between levels and gain level 60 or 80 boosting in WoW Classic.

Complete all the tasks and quests that are possible, because most of these tasks will simply be deleted after the Lich King update transitions from current to obsolete and the Cataclysm expansion will take the main role.

Stock up on resources and materials, and also upgrade all the main professions that you need for your hero.

Collect the mounts you want in your collection, because with the update to the quest and raid system, about 10 types of mounts will simply be impossible to obtain in the game.

Complete the Lich King raid before the update to start collecting the latest gear and weapons and get a special achievement at the same time.

Try to put aside more gold in general to buy special resources for purchasing a subscription to WoW Classic without investing real money, and simple gold will help you start buying new types of weapons and equipment from the Cataclysm update from luckier and faster players. You can do the same with resources, and their price will quickly decrease as the auction becomes richer with new loot from gamers.

Until the release of the major update Cataclysm, which will repeat the old global addition in the main version of World of Warcraft in 2010, you still have until May 21 to prepare.

14 days is enough time to get level 60 by simply completing a large number of quests that lead into one another and getting a boost in WoW Classic. It will be better if you break into the dynamics of new lands immediately with the release of the update, when all resources and items have a huge price, but will quickly lose it, so it is better to hurry up so as not to lose the opportunity to earn money on resources.

This guide and tips for players in preparation for new updates to World of Warcraft Classic was prepared by Skycoach.gg