Man Of The People: Joe Mazzulla Casually Walks Around Boston With Larry O’Brien Trophy Letting People Touch It

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Seriously! How can you not like this guy?!

Joe Mazzulla, the head coach of the Celtics, is getting prepared for the championship parade Friday — doing so in the most casual way, just randomly walking around the city of Boston while carrying the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. And on top of that, he’s letting anybody and everybody touch it.

Following the C’s winning the NBA title after a Game 5 dub Monday night over the Dallas Mavericks, Mazzulla was spotted Wednesday walking in Boston’s North End with the Larry O’Brien. (RELATED: Celtics’ Brad Stevens Is Truly Built On Some Other Ish, And It’s Absolutely Incredible To Witness)

And according to the Boston Globe, he let both fans and high-profile restauranteurs touch the legendary trophy.

“Coach, how much do you like the North End?” an onlooker shouted at Mazzulla.

“I like the city of Boston,” the skipper answered back.

I’m no Celtics fan, y’all know this, but I do like this 2024 edition and this version of Joe Mazzulla — a lot of “cool” surrounding these guys right now.