Atlanta Police Arrest Democrat Judge At Nightclub

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina J. Peterson was arrested at a nightclub in Atlanta early Thursday morning after allegedly striking a police officer in the head.

The Democrat judge was at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was later arrested for allegedly hitting an officer and refusing to identify herself, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Peterson was arrested and charged with battery against a police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by using threats or violence, according to Fulton County inmate records. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

“I can only confirm that a Christina Janae Peterson was arrested for battery in response to a 911 call at the location of 3179 Peachtree Rd NE,” a police spokesperson told the outlet. “The incident report is still processing as the incident appeared to have just happened early this morning.”

An unofficial police report obtained by the AJC noted an officer responded to an incident near the valet area of the nightclub club, where they found a woman crying. While the officer was apparently trying to speak to her, they were “struck on the head by the arrestee identified as Ms. Christina Peterson who refused to identify herself and appeared to be under the influence,” AJC reported.

An official incident report is still in the works, the Atlanta Police Department told AJC. (RELATED: Judge-Elect Allegedly Stripped Down To Underwear, Assaulted Female While Drunk, Police Say).

Peterson was found guilty of “systemic incompetence” back in April after ignoring courthouse rules, making inappropriate remarks on social media, and abusing courthouse personnel, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The Judicial Qualifications Commission voted unanimously to remove Peterson from office after she faced 30 counts of misconduct.

The Georgia Supreme Court has apparently yet to decide if Peterson faces any punishments following the misconduct charges, according to AJC.

She took office back in late 2020, Fox 5 noted. She lost the Democratic primary in May and is to be succeeded by Douglasville attorney Valerie Vie, AJC reported.