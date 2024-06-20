Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Comments About Her Looks In An Annoying Display Of Crocodile Tears

Kylie Jenner broke down in tears on the June 20 episode of “The Kardashians,” complaining about those who make harsh comments about her appearance.

The crocodile tears flowed freely and the dramatic moment was, of course, caught on tape for the world to see. Let’s wind this back a bit. The Kardashian and Jenner gals have exposed themselves on camera and all over social media for over a decade and their entire existence is based on their oftentimes hyper sexualized outward appearance. The girls made a fortune selling their aesthetic image and there isn’t a day they don’t take selfies or pose for the cameras as their image, and in most cases their scantily clad bodies, are posted on social media. Jenner put the focus on her appearance, then cried about people that talk about how she looks? Seriously?

This isn’t a case of a celebrity that devotes themselves to their craft or talent and simply wants to shy away from the camera when they’re not performing. This is literally a woman that obsesses over her body, undergoes numerous treatments, gets fillers and pouts her lips as she uses her own image to sell products from her cosmetics line. I’ll remind readers that she became a billionaire at the age of 21, thanks largely to her cosmetic brand.

last chance to get your free summer gift at https://t.co/ObiDG41eGE 💙 ends tonight 11:59pm pst! pic.twitter.com/HQ3I3yRUob — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 7, 2024

Forgive me for not feeling sympathetic to someone that exploits themselves online for profit, then bawls about why people are talking about them. Jenner raked in the dough by putting herself out there. She not only wanted, but seemingly needed all eyes to be on her for her profit margins to grow. People aren’t allowed to talk about that?

If critics want to weigh in to tell her she doesn’t look natural anymore, to question how much of what they’re seeing is real, why should they be muted? I’m sure some of the comments are unsavory, but surely the reason she’s feeling the pinch is that the majority of the harsh words are hard facts she simply doesn’t want to deal with.

ok i went with the twist mini todayyy https://t.co/OrxInHV4B5 pic.twitter.com/I5VVsBhZZh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 6, 2024

“I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” Jenner said in a confessional shared by TMZ. “I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting.”

She went on to say she’s “so numb” to the negative comments, but wonders why “the internet” thinks its ok to talk smack about her.

“We’re dehumanized in our family,” Jenner’s sister, Kendall, said. “There are no rules with us. They don’t think we have any feelings.”

Jenner tried to gain compassion by saying, “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler … I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Admits To Cosmetic Surgery, Shares Regrets)

kylie in the faux leather trench coat for $198. coming november 1st. 🖤 https://t.co/XD7pqJSZFC pic.twitter.com/MbFi4mf6z6 — Khy (@KhyBrand) October 25, 2023

The tears were lost on me. If she can’t handle negative commentary, she could turn off the comments, or better yet, she can stop posing nearly nude and using her body for profit. The internet is a permanent album. She’s the creator of her own story, and the maker of her own image. Jenner has spent her entire life creating ways to make people look at her body. She can’t complain when they talk about what she puts out.