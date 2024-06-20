LeBron’s Agent Says That The Self-Proclaimed King Could Leave Lakers Even If They Take His Son Bronny In The Draft

I’m not buying this for a second — this is a straight-up play for leverage.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has publicly said multiple times that he wants to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA one day — and he’s even gone as far to say that he would “do whatever it takes” to make it happen. However, the self-proclaimed king’s agent, Rich Paul, is now saying that he is “off this idea.”

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers have the 17th and 55th overall picks and there are a lot of expectations out there that they will take former USC star Bronny James. This is mainly because of LeBron possibly opting out of his contract at the end of June to enter free agency, with the Lake Show drafting Bronny in an attempt to keep the four-time NBA champion in Los Angeles — that’s the narrative. (RELATED: Man Of The People: Joe Mazzulla Casually Walks Around Boston With Larry O’Brien Trophy Letting People Touch It)

But when speaking with ESPN, Paul said LBJ could leave the Lakers even if they do take Bronny in the draft.

“LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny,” Paul told the four-letter network. “If he does, he does. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. There’s no deal made that it’s guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don’t need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn’t re-sign.”

In the words of Kendrick Lamar: “YOU LIIIEEEDDD!”