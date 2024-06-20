REPORT: Lakers In Agreement With JJ Redick On A 4-Year Deal As Chaotic Coaching Search Finally Ends

College basketball legend, ESPN analyst and former NBA player JJ Redick is finalizing a four-year deal to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.

The agreement concludes a chaotic search for the legendary franchise’s next head coach, which included a massive six-year, $70 million offer to University to Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley that the superstar coach rejected in June, ESPN reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Pistons Fire Monty Williams After Just One Season)

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly offered Redick the job Thursday morning. Redick’s Basketball IQ and ability to connect with players highly impressed, according to the report. The report also notes that the Lakers will look to surround him with an elite coaching staff to help Redick adjust to the role, which will be his first coaching job.

ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. pic.twitter.com/G66eVFRALp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Redick was heavily speculated to be the favorite for the job from the time the Lakers fired Darvin Ham. That all changed when the news broke that the Lakers were pursuing Hurley. Redick became the favorite again following Hurley’s rejection of the deal. Redick’s podcast with LeBron James heavily fueled this speculation.

This is a great hire. Redick is clearly a basketball genius and will bring a new twist to the Lakers that may take time for the league to catch up to. His good relationship with LeBron will of course help him in this role, too.

The question becomes if his smarts will translate to the court and his leadership or if his lack of coaching experience will be the prevailing factor as Redick leads the team.

Redick will look to return the Lakers to the top of the league with the team’s superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.