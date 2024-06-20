Miami Beach Police Department Arrests Travis Scott On Multiple Charges After Incident On Yacht

The Miami Beach Police Department arrested rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, for trespassing and disorderly intoxication early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44 a.m after receiving a disturbance call reporting people were fighting on a yacht, according to News 7 Miami. Officers reportedly observed Scott standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel’s occupants when they arrived on-scene. The owner of the boat requested that the rapper leave the vessel and Scott sat down and stood back up a number of times, reportedly refusing to comply. Authorities reported smelling a strong alcohol scent on Scott’s breath during a verbal exchange. Miami Beach Police said Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more,” according to News 7 Miami.

More on Travis Scott’s arrest: @MiamiBeachPD say he was on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina. “He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.” Officers say when he refused to leave, he was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade Jail. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/9acC2tam5R — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 20, 2024

Police officers said they told Scott to leave the dock a number of times and warned him that he would be arrested if he returned to the area. He initially left but allegedly continued to yell, and then roughly five minutes later he made his way back, ignoring the request of the officers. Police proceeded to take the rapper into custody and transported him to the Miami Beach Police Department, according to News 7 Miami.

The police report said Scott later confessed to consuming alcohol, stating, “It’s Miami,” according to News 7 Miami.

The 33-year-old rapper was charged with trespassing on property after a warning and disorderly intoxication. He was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and bond was set at $500 and $100, respectively. His bond was submitted and he was released from jail, but it is not yet clear if the rapper is going to have to attend in person to appear before a judge regarding the altercation, according to News 7 Miami. (RELATED: Judge Orders Travis Scott To Face Jury Trial In Astroworld Case)