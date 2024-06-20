Two Venezuelan Migrants Arrested, Charged With Brutal Murder Of 12-Year-Old: REPORT

Two Venezuelan migrants were arrested and charged Thursday by Houston authorities in connection to the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, according to the New York Post.

Houston Police Department (HPD) officials announced the apprehension of 21-year-old Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, one of whom allegedly crossed into the U.S. illegally a month ago and was released after claims he feared going back to his home country, according to the Post.

Officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon, at which Houston Mayor John Whitmire addressed the circumstances surrounding the two men being charged with capital murder. (RELATED: Mother of Woman Allegedly Murdered By Illegal Immigrant Blasts Mayorkas For Omitting Her Daughter’s Name)

“We’re gonna be watching you; the rest have taken place, and the charges have been filed,” Whitmire said. “Now, we want the justice system to do its job. If there was ever a circumstance where you do not give someone bail, this is it.”

“There are circumstances allowed if you can prevent bail,” he continued. “Take in consideration flight risk. Take in consideration the severity of this crime. So I’m gonna be monitoring the court system. I want these suspects to have their day in court. I want them to be held accountable and I want it done sooner than later.”

Persons of Interest Sought in Homicide at 400 West Rankin https://t.co/fZR67DtTQT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 20, 2024

Earlier this week on Monday Houston Police Department (HPD) officials found Nungaray’s body dumped in a creek just walking distance from her home, according to ABC 13. Surveillance footage obtained from the night and other evidence later reportedly helped officials identify the two men arrested, according to Lt. Stephen Hope.

Hope stated that the men were seen together at a restaurant before walking south and meeting with Nungaray. Images captured from the footage then shows the three walking to a nearby convenience store and later went to a bridge where Nungaray was later murdered.

As family members of Nungaray do not believe that the 12-year-old knew the men prior to the night of her death, authorities have continued to ask for the public’s help in the case.