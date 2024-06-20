Latino Voters In Key Swing-States Trust Trump More On Handling Immigration Than Biden, Poll Shows

More Latino voters trust former President Donald Trump on immigration issues over President Joe Biden, according to a new poll in key swing states.

Forty-one percent of Hispanic voters trust Trump to handle immigration while only 38% said the same for Biden, according to a newly-released Equis poll. The survey reached out to 1,592 registered Latino voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional’: Biden’s ‘Amnesty’ Executive Order Poised For Slew Of Legal Challenges)

The divide is even greater with non-Hispanic voters, with 49% of respondents trusting the former Republican president and the GOP on immigration compared to only 34% for Biden and the Democrats, the poll found.

The survey appeared to show that many Latino voters are frustrated with Democrat accomplishments on the issue, with 72% of Latino respondents describing themselves as either “very” or “somewhat” concerned with Democrats’ “broken promises” on immigration. Sixty-five percent of Latino respondents also expressed concern over Democrats’ failure to deliver a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

The poll, which was conducted between April 20 and May 5 in both English and Spanish, includes a margin-of-error of 2.6 percentage points among those surveyed in battleground states.

The Equis poll was the latest survey indicating voter approval is slipping for Biden on immigration, particularly among Latinos.

Fifty-three percent of Hispanic adults approve of “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally,” according to a CBS/YouGov poll conducted earlier this month. Just 47% of Hispanic respondents said they opposed such a measure, falling outside the poll’s margin of error.

That same CBS/YouGov survey found 62% of respondents supported deporting “all” illegal immigrants from the U.S., including a majority of men, women, independents, conservatives, moderates, Republicans, individuals with a four-year college degree, those without a college education and people over 30 years of age. Only black Americans, Democrats, liberals and adults under 30 were mostly opposed to such a plan.

Only 29% of Americans said they approve of Biden’s handling of immigration, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released earlier this month. Conversely, over 60% of respondents in the Economist survey voiced disapproval of his handling of the issue, and among those, 47% said they strongly disapproved.

The poor poll numbers for Biden emerge as the U.S. continues to grapple with a massive illegal immigration crisis. There have been more than seven million migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border during Biden’s tenure in office, according to the latest data by Customs and Border Protection.

