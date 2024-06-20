‘Resting Hard Face’: Ben Affleck Explains His Stern Appearance In Photos

Ben Affleck opened up about why he often appears unhappy in photographs during an interview on Kevin Hart’s talk show, “Hart to Heart” premiered Thursday.

Affleck discussed the misconception surrounding his often stern appearance in photographs and attributed it to his introverted nature and discomfort with unsolicited attention. The conversation, which marked the opening of the show’s fourth season, covered a wide range of topics including Affleck’s early start in acting, his collaborations with Matt Damon, and his personal life, particularly his approach to public scrutiny, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Ben Affleck Addresses Claims He Always Looks Mad in Photos: “I Have Resting Hard Face” https://t.co/dIueZbMJmc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 20, 2024

Affleck described how being constantly in the public eye shaped people’s perceptions of him, particularly in photographs where he is caught off-guard. (RELATED: Viral Video Shows Ben Affleck Looking Downright Annoyed With Jennifer Lopez)

“I’m also a little bit shy,” Affleck said on the show. “I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me, and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

The actor and director went on to say he isn’t bothered by being photographed at public events, even when he’s with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. However, his demeanor changes significantly when his children or step-children are involved, but he mentioned that sometimes his expression naturally appears that way.

“By the way, I also might be somebody who I do find myself — I’ll be sitting at home, and they’re like, ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘Nothing. Nothing’s wrong,’” Affleck said. “I’m like, ‘Nothing. I’m listening to this thing.’ I start thinking, is something wrong?”

During the interview, Affleck addressed the term “resting bitch face.”

“Bitch?! Now, now, I have resting hard face,” Affleck explained, THR reported.

He also touched upon the emotional dissonance between how others perceive his mood based on his expressions and his actual feelings. “People are projecting something onto me that I don’t feel about myself at all,” Affleck noted, the outlet stated.