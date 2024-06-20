Ryan Garcia Hit With 1-Year Suspension, $10,000 Fine After Testing Positive For PEDs: REPORT

Ryan Garcia is officially suspended!

Loud-mouthed boxer Ryan Garcia has been hit with a one-year suspension following a settlement being reached between himself and the New York State Athletic Commission after his positive tests for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, according to the commission Thursday who told the information to ESPN.

The ban is retroactive to the Apr. 20 decision win for Garcia against Devin Haney, which is now being ruled a no-contest after being overturned. (RELATED: Ryan Garcia Announces That He’s Retiring, But Are We Really Gonna Believe This Guy?)

The commission also told the four-letter network that the 25-year-old was also forced to give up his purse, which totaled to be $1.2 million, per ESPN. However, that amount could be much more as his guaranteed winnings earned him millions of dollars over the disclosed figure. Garcia was also knocked with a $10,000 fine by the commission.

“I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process,” Haney told ESPN in reaction to the news Thursday during a phone interview. “The facts are the facts, and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It’s all part of my story and it’s only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what’s next.”

Garcia‘s team had this to say about the suspension:

Statement from Ryan Garcia’s team following his one-year ban from boxing: “The fans will always remember his performance against Devin Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.” pic.twitter.com/HBRbzb49vG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 20, 2024

Maybe Ryan Garcia retires after all … we’ll see.