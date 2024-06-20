Ryan Garcia Announces That He’s Retiring, But Are We Really Gonna Believe This Guy?

Here we go again with this guy …
Boxer Ryan Garcia is apparently calling it a career. (I’ll believe it when I see it.)
Taking to social media Wednesday, Garcia announced that he is now “officially retired.” (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off After Ruthless Swipe From Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson)
The news comes after the Apr. 20 fight against Devin Haney that caused a little drama … okay, a lot of drama. In May, it was noted by Mike Coppinger of ESPN that reports from Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory showed two supplements that were featured on Garcia‘s doping control forms contained ostarine, a banned substance.
His retirement tweet was posted not much longer after he stated, “I’m outty,” and that he “may retire I’m done with this game.”
Garcia also expressed sadness about potentially retiring but said “there is so much corruption I’m over it,” as well as “boxing will be alright without me.”
I’m officially retired
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024
Yall may catch me out and about but as far as boxing I don’t know
There is so much corruption I’m over it
I may do acting or singing
I’ll still be training but I’m hurt and done with it and everyone
The sad part is I’m a great boxer
And I entertain and knock people out…
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024
Boxing will be alright without me
But still sucks I was fun in the game
And it was fun to punch people
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024
Only time will tell if Ryan means what he says, but like I said, I’ll believe it when I see it — I’m calling cap.