Ryan Garcia Announces That He’s Retiring, But Are We Really Gonna Believe This Guy?

Here we go again with this guy …

Boxer Ryan Garcia is apparently calling it a career. (I’ll believe it when I see it.)

Taking to social media Wednesday, Garcia announced that he is now "officially retired."

The news comes after the Apr. 20 fight against Devin Haney that caused a little drama … okay, a lot of drama. In May, it was noted by Mike Coppinger of ESPN that reports from Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory showed two supplements that were featured on Garcia‘s doping control forms contained ostarine, a banned substance.