Editorial

Ryan Garcia Announces That He’s Retiring, But Are We Really Gonna Believe This Guy?

BLOG
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 17: Boxer Ryan Garcia attends the Ring Of Fire Official weigh-in at BLVD City - Music World on May 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Here we go again with this guy …

Boxer Ryan Garcia is apparently calling it a career. (I’ll believe it when I see it.)

Taking to social media Wednesday, Garcia announced that he is now “officially retired.” (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off After Ruthless Swipe From Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson)

The news comes after the Apr. 20 fight against Devin Haney that caused a little drama … okay, a lot of drama. In May, it was noted by Mike Coppinger of ESPN that reports from Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory showed two supplements that were featured on Garcia‘s doping control forms contained ostarine, a banned substance.

His retirement tweet was posted not much longer after he stated, “I’m outty,” and that he “may retire I’m done with this game.”

Garcia also expressed sadness about potentially retiring but said “there is so much corruption I’m over it,” as well as “boxing will be alright without me.”

Only time will tell if Ryan means what he says, but like I said, I’ll believe it when I see it — I’m calling cap.