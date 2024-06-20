REPORT: Neighbors Say Sex Offender Operating Ice Cream Truck, Trying To Lure Children

Residents of Denver’s Central Park neighborhood have raised concerns after finding out that an ice cream truck driver is a registered sex offender, according to a Tuesday report.

The discovery came when the driver wrote a note to one of the parents saying he was owed $22 for ice cream, CBS News reported. The 12-year-old daughter of neighborhood resident Julie Senger reportedly characterized him as “super friendly,” according to the mother. (RELATED: Sex Offender Sentenced Over ‘Deepfaked’ Explicit Images Of Child Celebrities)

The girl was heading home with some friends when they stopped at the “Ice Cream Wagon” to get some ice cream, according to the outlet.

“He gave them their ice cream, they tried to give him money and he says he only takes Venmo and, that time, he said ‘I didn’t realize you were running for so long, do you guys want to get in my truck and I will give you a ride back to the pool?'” Senger recounted to the outlet.

Registered sex offender operating ice cream truck in Denver after skirting city licensing requirements https://t.co/VqTpjSwBAZ pic.twitter.com/X5KIKlSLv6 — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) June 19, 2024

The mother was uncomfortable with the man’s offer and later saw a Facebook post describing a similar incident involving the ice cream truck operator, named Keith Frazier, according to CBS News. After some research, they had found his name on the state sex offender website, she told the outlet.

Community residents were alarmed to find out that Frazier pled guilty to a misdemeanor for indecent exposure involving a child in 1997, the outlet reported. While reportedly babysitting two nine-year-old girls in Greeley, he had been taking their underwear, pleasuring himself in their presence and kept a journal documenting his time with the girls, according to court records.

Frazier was also convicted in 2002 of felony burglary, the Greeley Tribune reported at the time. He was reportedly found guilty of breaking into the homes of two teenage girls and stealing their underwear and photos. He also several other cases related to assault, violating a court order and traffic violations, according to CBS News.

There are questions as to how Frazier became an ice cream truck operator in the first place. Denver has a licensing requirement for this type of work, which includes a background check. However, Eric Escudero of Denver Excise and Licensing told CBS News the agency has no current license for Frazier or the company that allegedly employed him, “Ice Cream Wagon.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not include sex offenders who committed misdemeanor sex crimes or were juveniles in its registry, according to its website. His information cannot be found on the website at this time.