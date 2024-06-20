REPORT: Family Of Taekwondo Instructors Save Woman From Sexual Assault Suspect

A family of taekwondo instructors rescued a woman from sexual assault on Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, according Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident started when the family heard a disturbance occurring next to their facility. Simon An, 20, told KHOU 11 News that he and his family members were returning to the facility from a lunch break at around 4 p.m. when they heard screams coming from the store next door.

He and his sister Hannah opened the door and found a man trying to rape a woman. “I saw a man on top of a woman and the woman was on the ground,” she said. (RELATED: Video Shows Moment Hero Rescues Baby As Stroller Rolls Into Street)

Shortly after, the father of the two siblings sprung into action, using his training to stop the alleged assailant. “He just kept him in the corner, he just kept pushing down. Automatic self-defense, automatic taekwondo style,” Simon told reporters.

Afterward, Hannah took the alleged victim next door and made sure she was not hurt.

When deputies showed up on the scene, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alex Robinson was still being physically restrained. The authorities arrested him and charged him with attempted sexual assault, unlawful detention, and assault against the instructors, according to KHOU 11 News.

The family patriarch who restrained the suspect said he was “very proud” of his family.