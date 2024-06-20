Texas A&M Punches Ticket To CWS National Title Series, Sets Up Matchup Against No. 1 Tennessee

Texas A&M! Tennessee! The matchup is set!

For the first time ever in their 130-year program history, the Texas A&M Aggies will be competing for the baseball national championship.

Punching their tickets wasn’t just glory either, it was also a breakthrough for head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Since 2010, the 53-year-old has had seven of his teams in the College World Series, five from TCU and the other two with the Aggies. But despite the success, however, he’s been unable to get into a CWS final … until now. (RELATED: Tennessee To Compete For First College World Series National Championship In Modern Era)

“I’m tired of leaving before the championship, so personally it’s awesome. It’s fun to get to be a part of,” stated Schlossnagle following A&M taking out the Florida Gators, 6-0, to win their bracket Wednesday night, per ESPN. “Excited to play an awesome Tennessee team, one of the best college teams that I’ve — I mean, they really have a great team.”

Things kick off Saturday between the 52-13 Aggies and No. 1 national seed Volunteers (58-12) in a best-of-three series for the national championship. For the second consecutive year and the third in four seasons, the final will feature just SEC teams.

THE MCWS FINALS ARE SET ⚾ Texas A&M vs. Tennessee for the title 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a8Pqt3rmcA — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2024

I like how both Florida teams choked though. *rolls eyes*

Playing Texas A&M was the Gators, while Tennessee faced off against Florida State. My beloved Sunshine State had two different teams in the semifinals, all we needed was one to win for some Florida representation in the CWS final.

But nope! We apparently can’t have nice things down here in paradise!