Joy Behar Suggests Religious People Who Vote For Trump Are Not Actually Christian

“The View” co-host Joy Behar suggested Thursday that people who vote for former President Donald Trump are not true Christians.

The co-hosts raged over the passage of legislation in Louisiana to require the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Behar said the commandments should be hung up in Mar-a-Lago next to a photograph of former porn actress Stormy Daniels and claimed Trump has violated eleven commandments.

“This guy has gone above and beyond, and yet these Christians, these so-called Christians, are gonna vote for him,” Behar said. “The children see this Ten Commandments in school and then they see their parents —

“Certain Christians,” co-host Sunny Hostin interjected.

“Well, of course … I don’t know who they are specifically. All I know is there a lot of people who say they’re Christians who are voting for him,” Behar continued. “And it seems to me —”

“I’m a Christian, and I can assure you, I’m not voting for him,” co-host Sara Haines said.

“I know that about you. I don’t think anyone at this panel are voting for him, but they’re out there. It just seems ironic that he’s broken every law of every commandment and they think he’s the one to vote for. What is the matter with everybody?” Behar added.

Joy Behar says anyone voting for Trump is not a real Christian pic.twitter.com/qS7mLb5A6t — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 20, 2024

The co-hosts, many who are self-described Christians, have seemingly attacked sects of Christianity and Christian beliefs.

Haines emphasized how critics call attendees of the Traditional Latin Mass “cult-like” and “extremist” when arguing over Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s staunch Catholic beliefs after a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoked the Ten Commandments as a justifiable reason to legalize abortion during an April 8 segment, without mentioning the sixth commandment. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Jesus Would Be The ‘Grand Marshal’ Of A Pride Parade)

“You know, because I figured God was pretty clear, here’s the stuff that will make your life better on Earth. Here’s the thing — don’t lie, because you don’t want people lying to you. Don’t mess with somebody’s wife, because you’re gonna be mad if they’re messing with yours. Just, you know, common sense stuff,” Goldberg said during the segment.