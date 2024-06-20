Video Captures Aftermath Of NYC Worker’s Decapitation

A video captured the aftermath of NYC worker’s fatal decapitation Wednesday, TMZ reported.

An elderly man was decapitated in a collision involving a New York City Department of Transportation truck, according to TMZ. The accident, which occurred around 3:30 PM, resulted in the decapitation of the 86-year-old victim as he was crossing the street. A video capturing the aftermath of the incident surfaced online, showing the scene and the immediate reaction of those involved.

The footage depicts a city worker, presumably the driver of the truck, visibly distraught and overwhelmed by the situation, the outlet reported. The worker is seen kneeling in the street, rocking back and forth in shock, as police officers arrive at the scene.

New Video Shows NYC Worker Devastated After Elderly Man’s Decapitated in Accident | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/29xrTYTLSJ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2024

A bystander, who recorded the incident, narrated that the driver had turned the corner and made contact with the victim, leading to the fatal outcome. The video also shows a woman standing next to the driver, attempting to console him amidst the chaos, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Christian Military Vet Says He Decapitated Satanic Statue In State Capitol)

The identity of the victim, a resident who lived just a short distance from where the accident took place, has been released, though details surrounding the exact circumstances of the collision are still under investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made, according to TMZ. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the full context of the accident.