A Democratic state attorney claimed Friday that United States District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida was “overwhelmingly favorable” to former President Donald Trump due to not having “adult supervision.”

Cannon has come under fire from Democrats for rulings that have been perceived as beneficial to Trump, leading them to demand her recusal. State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg said one of the reasons Cannon can make her rulings is because she’s “by herself” in Fort Pierce, Florida. (RELATED: Former FBI Official Says Dems Are Targeting Federal Judge Because ‘Deck Isn’t Stacked’ Against Trump In Her Courtroom)

“As a sitting prosecutor, I’m not going to accuse a federal judge of being corrupt,” Aronberg told MSNBC host Alex Witt. “I do understand, though, why people are asking questions based on her rulings, which have been overwhelmingly favorable to Donald Trump, enough so that the conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals repudiated her, embarrassed her publicly last year, when she got involved in the whole special master issue.”

WATCH:

‘No Adult Supervision’: State Attorney Accuses Florida Judge Of Going Soft On Trump In Docs Case pic.twitter.com/YM7KIeYb6W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2024

“And of the three judges who made the decision in the 11th Circuit, two of them were also appointed by Donald Trump,” Aronberg continued. “So, I would say it’s a mixture of inexperience, the fact that she’s also by herself in the Fort Pierce courthouse, there’s no adult supervision there. She’s got her law clerks and they come and go, and I do think she’s being very careful to the person who appoints her. I’m not going to go any further than that.”

Cannon ordered the appointment of a special master in September 2022 to review documents seized during the August 8, 2022, raid on Mar-a-Lago, but the ruling was overturned by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in October 2022.

The United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit announced it would not accept further complaints about Cannon’s handling of the classified material case involving Trump in a May 22 order, saying the over 1,000 complaints it had received were part of an “orchestrated campaign.” MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner called for followers to file complaints against Cannon in a May 11 video on his YouTube channel after Cannon’s May 7 ruling that indefinitely delayed Trump’s trial over his alleged handling of classified documents.

