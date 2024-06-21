US

Man Allegedly Kills At Least Two, Wounds Eight In Grocery Store Shooting, Police Say: REPORT

Robert McGreevy Reporter
An Arkansas man allegedly killed at least two people and wounded eight more in a grocery store shooting Friday morning, police told THV 11.

An Arkansas State Trooper shot the alleged gunman, who is now “critically injured,” state police told THV 11.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher Grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, THV reported.

In total, the suspect allegedly shot seven civilians and one officer. Two of the civilians died but the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, state police told THV. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least Eight Shot In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia)

Social media video of the incident appears to show an onlooker recording while gunshots fire off in the background.


The incident has been contained, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedel told THV.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in on the tragedy Friday afternoon.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene,” Sanders tweeted. “I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.”

Additional footage Raw Alerts posted to Twitter allegedly shows the suspect firing a shotgun in the store’s parking lot.

This is a developing story, please check back later for additional details.