Man Allegedly Kills At Least Two, Wounds Eight In Grocery Store Shooting, Police Say: REPORT

An Arkansas man allegedly killed at least two people and wounded eight more in a grocery store shooting Friday morning, police told THV 11.

An Arkansas State Trooper shot the alleged gunman, who is now “critically injured,” state police told THV 11.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher Grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, THV reported.

In total, the suspect allegedly shot seven civilians and one officer. Two of the civilians died but the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, state police told THV. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least Eight Shot In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia)

Social media video of the incident appears to show an onlooker recording while gunshots fire off in the background.

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple people shot outside Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. (Video from Casey D Rodriguez) pic.twitter.com/SJT2KrNqGX — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) June 21, 2024



The incident has been contained, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedel told THV.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in on the tragedy Friday afternoon.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene,” Sanders tweeted. “I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.”

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 21, 2024

Additional footage Raw Alerts posted to Twitter allegedly shows the suspect firing a shotgun in the store’s parking lot.

🚨#UPDATE: New Footage shows the shooting suspect in the parking lot of the Mad Butcher armed with a shotgun, firing on at police. The suspect has killed two people and injured nine others. pic.twitter.com/E05gFodl8L — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 21, 2024

This is a developing story, please check back later for additional details.