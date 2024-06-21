‘Biden’s Not Gonna Be Able To Keep Up’: Charlamagne Says Trump Debate Will Be ‘Really Bad’ For President

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God in a podcast episode posted to YouTube on Friday said the upcoming presidential debate will be difficult for President Joe Biden as he will be unable to compete with former President Donald Trump.

CNN on Saturday finalized the rules and format for the 90-minute debate between Biden and Trump, which consist of muting microphones and prohibiting a live studio audience. Charlamagne on the “Brilliant Idiots” said silencing the microphones will benefit Trump because Biden won’t be able to interrupt him and is too elderly to “keep up” with him rhetorically. (RELATED: ‘Great News’: Sean Hannity Says Biden’s Debate Rules ‘Extraordinarily Favorable’ For Trump)

“Here’s the thing, do you not want Trump to be interrupted? … You’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in, and you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious? Biden’s not going to be able to keep up!”

Trump has said he wants Biden to take a drug test before they debate and claimed the president was high while delivering his State of the Union address.

“Listen, I don’t know, maybe it won’t be bad,” he continued. “Maybe they got some new shit they’ve been working on, some super serum, you know what I mean, and they’re going to shoot … it’s going to be bad, and it’s going to be so joke-filled … Donald Trump is dangerous because he’s funny … He’s going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen on June 27th. The names he’s probably working on for Joe, the shit he’s going to come with about Hunter. Oh my God. ‘He smokes crack, doesn’t he, Joe? He smokes crack. Does he smoke crack, Joe?'”

A jury recently convicted Hunter Biden on all three gun charges in the case brought in September, such as providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being a drug addict. Prosecutors collected messages and material from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, showing it to the jury as evidence of his drug use around the time he bought the gun in 2018, according to CNN.

“You’re putting Joe in a really bad situation,” Charlamagne said.

